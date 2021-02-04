Oklahoma to receive $8.9 million from opioid settlement

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The State of Oklahoma will receive millions of dollars as part of a 47-state settlement involving the opioid epidemic.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced on Thursday that Oklahoma will receive $8.9 million as part of a 47-state, $573 million settlement with McKinsey & Company for the company’s role in the opioid epidemic.

State attorneys general were investigating McKinsey for advising opioid companies on how to promote and devise marketing strategies for the drugs to increase opioid sales.

“As we showed at our 2019 trial against Johnson & Johnson, McKinsey came up with the playbook on how to strategically market these powerfully addictive drugs, leading to a drastic increase in the number of opioids prescribed and contributing to the epidemic,” Attorney General Hunter said. “I am thankful to the leadership at McKinsey for working with us to reach this settlement and bringing more money into the state to abate the crisis. We know money will not erase the anguish felt by those who lost a loved one to the opioid epidemic. However, it will help us moving forward by funding treatment and prevention programs. Our trust now lies with the wisdom of our state lawmakers to appropriate this money to efforts to help end the opioid crisis. My team and I stand by ready to assist if needed.”

During the state’s 2019 opioid trial against Johnson & Johnson, the state entered evidence of presentations made by McKinsey to Johnson & Johnson that showed the company how to target high risk patients and doctors who prescribed high volumes of opioids.

The money Oklahoma receives will go to the state treasury account created to receive opioid settlement money. According to the agreement, the money must be used by the state to abate the opioid epidemic.