Oklahoma to roll out federal program that will send COVID-19 vaccines directly to pharmacies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The state is preparing to roll out a federal retail pharmacy program Friday that would send vaccines directly to pharmacies starting next week as the state continues its battle against COVID-19.

About 73 pharmacies will split about 11,000 vaccines from the program. That comes out to about 150 vaccines per pharmacy each week. The vaccines will go to some Walmart pharmacies and businesses in Oklahoma that are a part of the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network. Local owners of independent pharmacies said it’s a big step in the right direction.

“I think it’s a great way for independent pharmacies to help immunize a large number of people in more of a streamline fashion,” said A.J. Asgari, an independent pharmacy owner in Oklahoma.

Asgari said he runs a handful of independent pharmacies around the state. However, he’s not yet sure on the list of pharmacies who will receive the vaccines. Oklahoma’s share will be based on overall population in collaboration with the state and federal government.

“There’s no definitive number of doses that each of us will be getting and an exact timeline of when we will be getting those,” Asgari said. “So, it’s kind of getting everything prepared and wait.”

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Asgari said he is prepared though. He said he has already submitted an application, which included a specific checklist for pharmacies to be considered.

“Getting the right kind of refrigeration to be able to store the vaccine, having the right types of thermometers,” Asgari said. “It was just making sure the handling of the vaccine and the protocol for when it’s administered, that we have all of those things in place.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Friday that 494,085 Oklahomans have been given a vaccine. This surpasses the 399,727 cases confirmed in Oklahoma since March 2020.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, the chief COVID officer with OU Health said the state is headed in the right direction.

“I’m really excited about our delivery of vaccine,” Bratzler said. “Oklahoma has been doing relatively well.”

Asgari said he is hoping to keep it going. He said his company ‘drugstore2door’ has already developed a tool to help book appointments through the website bookacovidvaccine.com.

“We made sure to provide something that allows customers to go find their closest independent pharmacy and to actually book their appointment with that independent pharmacy,” Asgari said.

The vaccines given to the pharmacies are in addition to the some 100,000 the state health department receives each week. Pharmacies will follow the state’s phased plan while administering them.

Asgari said they already have a long waitlist forming. Meanwhile, 38 percent of Oklahomans over the age of 65 have received at least one dose. The counties with the highest percentage of people vaccinated based on overall population 16 and over are McIntosh, Harmon, Noble, Kiowa, Major, Harper and Okfuskee. On the other hand, the counties with the least number of residents vaccinated are Nowata, Adair, Sequoyah, Osage, Rogers, Logan and Atoka.

