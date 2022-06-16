OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards is currently in a voting process for its 2022 winners, and Oklahoma is making its mark in several categories.

During the first phase of voting, Tulsa’s Gathering Place won 9th Best City Park in the nation while Oklahoma City’s Bricktown won 8th Best Riverwalk in the U.S.

Gathering Place

Bricktown Canal

Currently, Great Plains State Park is up for Best State Park for RVing/Camping – which is open for voting until Monday, June 20 at 11 a.m. and will be announced on Friday, July 1.

Orr Family Farm in Oklahoma City is nominated for Best Glamping Spot and Buckhorn Campground at Lake of the Arbuckles is nominated for Best Campground – both of which are also open for voting until June 20.

Oklahoma City’s Factory Obscura is currently in 4th place for Best Immersive Art Experience, and voting for this award goes until July 4 at 11 a.m.

Factory Obscura

Downtown OKC mural

Plaza District, OKC mural

And speaking of art in Oklahoma City, OKC is sitting at #1 for Best City for Street Art voting, which goes until July 4 at 11 a.m.

It is unknown when the winners for Best Immersive Art Experience and Best City for Street Art will be announced.

You can vote once a day for each category.