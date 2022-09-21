OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new report ranks Oklahoma as the top state in the nation for Medicaid application and processing speed.

According to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Oklahoma was the only state to process and conduct 100% of applications in less than 24 hours during the first three months of 2022.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority processed nearly 59,000 applications during the timeframe.

“It is vital for Oklahomans to quickly know if they are approved for SoonerCare benefits or if they need to submit more information to become approved,” said Kevin Corbett, Secretary of Health and Mental Health and OHCA Chief Executive Officer. “Not only does this benefit Oklahomans, but it is also fiscally responsible. Instead of our staff spending significant time working to determine if a member is eligible, staff can focus on educating new SoonerCare members on their benefits moving them to a healthier lifestyle.”

Officials say SoonerCare applications are processed by running the application through several eligibility requirements and information exchanges built into the electronic application.

The application instantly provides an eligibility decision or if more information is needed.

“We are proud to offer a real-time eligibility decision for Oklahomans applying for SoonerCare,” said Brandon Keppner, Chief Operating Officer. “The peace-of-mind it gives members to know they have health care coverage and can see a provider is important to OHCA’s mission to providing access to quality health care.”