McCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – McClain County Emergency Management says Wednesday night’s severe storms and tornadoes have claimed at least three lives.

On Wednesday evening, several supercells formed in central Oklahoma, creating large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes in some communities.

A large tornado that was wrapped in rain formed near the Cole and Dibble area, causing significant damage to homes and property.

The tornado reformed near the Pottawatomie County line, hitting just south of the town of Pink. The tornado then turned north, causing damage in Shawnee.

Initial reports indicate that Oklahoma saw at least eight tornadoes that touched down. Now, it will be up to the National Weather Service to complete damage surveys and determine the size and extent of the damage.

The Red Cross is opening shelters to anyone in need of help after the storms. The locations are:

Noble High, 4601 E Etowah Road, Noble

Citizen Potawatomi Reunion Hall, 1702 Gordon Cooper Drive, Shawnee

Washington School Gym, 101 E Kerby Ave., Washington