PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – A community in Oklahoma is in the running for one of the best small towns in the country.

USA Today announced that Pauls Valley is in the running for the ‘Best Southern Small Town.’

Organizers say the town’s Toy and Action Figure Museum can entertain children, while the Santa Fe Depot Museum is perfect for history buffs.

The ten communities in the running for ‘Best Southern Small Town’ include:

Maysville, Kentucky

West Monroe, Louisiana

Alexander City, Alabama

Abingdon, Virginia

Pauls Valley, Oklahoma

Marfa, Texas

Bryson City, North Carolina

Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Beaufort, South Carolina

St. Augustine, Florida

Anna Maria Island, Florida

Jonesborough, Tennessee

Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

Fayetteville, West Virginia

Covington, Louisiana

Brunswick, Georgia

McKee, Kentucky

Buena Vista, Virginia

Indialantic, Florida

Round Top, Texas.

To vote for Pauls Valley, click here.