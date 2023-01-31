PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – A community in Oklahoma is in the running for one of the best small towns in the country.
USA Today announced that Pauls Valley is in the running for the ‘Best Southern Small Town.’
Organizers say the town’s Toy and Action Figure Museum can entertain children, while the Santa Fe Depot Museum is perfect for history buffs.
The ten communities in the running for ‘Best Southern Small Town’ include:
- Maysville, Kentucky
- West Monroe, Louisiana
- Alexander City, Alabama
- Abingdon, Virginia
- Pauls Valley, Oklahoma
- Marfa, Texas
- Bryson City, North Carolina
- Eureka Springs, Arkansas
- Beaufort, South Carolina
- St. Augustine, Florida
- Anna Maria Island, Florida
- Jonesborough, Tennessee
- Bay St. Louis, Mississippi
- Fayetteville, West Virginia
- Covington, Louisiana
- Brunswick, Georgia
- McKee, Kentucky
- Buena Vista, Virginia
- Indialantic, Florida
- Round Top, Texas.
To vote for Pauls Valley, click here.