OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma hits the big screen once again this week with local sites and stars in a feature film.

‘A Cowgirl’s Song’ is the fourth installment of the ‘Cowgirls and Angels’ series and features familiar faces like Cheryl Ladd and Oklahoma’s own Darci Lynne Farmer.

“It’s been a whirlwind over five years,” Farmer said. “I can’t believe I’m 17 now, but it’s been amazing.”

Farmer was just 12-years-old when she first won hearts across the country, taking the top spot in America’s Got Talent.

In the years since, she’s been on tour and done shows in Vegas. However, this latest project has brought her back to the Sooner State filming “A Cowgirl’s Song” in Chickasha.

“I was ecstatic when I found out I was filming here because I love Oklahoma,” she said. “I’ve lived here my whole life and filming here was so much fun because the whole atmosphere was so supportive and everyone was just so kind and down to earth.”

“A Cowgirl’s Song” follows the story of a young up-and-coming country music singer, chasing her dreams amid hard times for her family.

“Our characters go to live with our grandma and our grandma is an old country music star. She kind of helps inspire her and find her confidence on the stage,” Farmer said.

The movie’s soundtrack was produced by local band The Imaginaries. Darci wrote a song on the album as well.

“The soundtrack is super good,” said Farmer. “I’m a little biased but it’s a country kind of swing kind of thing, but it’s fun.”

In the little spare time she has, Darci says she’s enjoying the everyday experiences of life as a high school junior as well.

“My parents have helped me stay grounded and true to my roots here in Oklahoma for sure,” she said.

“A Cowgirl’s Song” premieres in select theatres and digitally this Friday.

There will be a concert that same evening at the Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City.

