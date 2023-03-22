OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma cities are jumping for joy as Senate Bill 801 has passed.

“Senate Bill 801 clearly states that a city may zone for grow operations or dispensaries within their city limits as authorized by their city council. This grandfathers in any existing businesses but will permit communities in the future to zone for grows and dispensaries, if they choose to do so,” Coleman explained.

Senate Bill 801, authored by Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, allows municipalities to modify their standard planning and zoning procedures to determine or forbid certain zones or districts for the operation of new marijuana-licensed premises, medical marijuana businesses, or any other premises where marijuana or its by-products are cultivated, processed, stored, or manufactured starting Nov. 1, 2023.

SB 801 states that any marijuana business licensed prior to Nov. 1, 2023, will be able to continue operation until they are no longer licensed by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

The bill now heads to the House.