Oklahoma tractor business owner says thieves stole $40-50k in equipment

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – A local tractor business is out tens of thousands of dollars in equipment after the owner says it was hit by thieves.

Wright Tractors, LLC sits right off the busy 23rd street in Spencer.

The thieves in this case are bold and the owners are frustrated.

“You work hard to create a business and to provide for your family and somebody like this just has no heart and doesn’t care,” said Chris Wright.

He and his family have owned their business for 15 years.

Monday morning, it didn’t take long for them to notice a hole in one of their now-blocked fences – with tracks running through it.

Spencer Police would like to talk to two men caught on the business’s surveillance video taking some equipment for a spin early Sunday morning.

It was a stormy morning.

The power was knocked out for about half an hour, but Wright has been reviewing the video he does have.

He says the loss totals to $40,000-$50,000.

“Times are tough for everybody, I get it,” said Wright. “They’re not going to get near the money out of this equipment that it’s worth.”

Wright says buyers need to be wary of any independent seller with a lot of new-looking equipment, as it might be stolen.

As for whoever is responsible – he has a different message.

“Just go back to church,” he said. “That’s all I can say. I really don’t know what I would tell these guys. In reality, they need to find Christ and get to living.”

Spencer Police would like to talk to the men seen in the video.

If you can identify whoever is responsible, Wright is offering a $500 award.