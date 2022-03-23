OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s Native American tribes say they are having a growing impact on our state’s economy.

The Oklahoma Tribal Financial Consortium announced on Wednesday that they had a $15.6 billion impact in 2019 alone and saved the state tens of millions in healthcare costs.

“It’s an exciting day for Indian Country and it’s an exciting day for the state of Oklahoma,” said Victor Flores, President of the Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium.

Leaders from several of Oklahoma’s tribes gathered at the First Americans Museum on Wednesday, underlining their growing economic impact in Oklahoma.

A study by the Oklahoma Tribal Impact Consortium shows economic activity generated by the tribes increased by more than $2.6 billion from 2017 to 2019.

“Unlike corporations that move based on economic conditions, our tribal nations are here to stay in our state of Oklahoma,” Flores said.

They say it’s not just about dollars, it’s about the well-being of Oklahomans.

Employment numbers grew as well, from 96,000 jobs in 2017 to more than 113,000 in 2019.

“Tribes don’t have to create new businesses, attract new businesses, and employ so many Oklahomans,” said Flores. “They choose to.”

Tribal leaders emphasized investments in education, broadband internet, housing and local first responders

“Tribes are investing in our people, our infrastructure and Oklahoma’s future in unmatched ways,” said Dr. Lancer Stephens, with the Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium.

Another big area of focus is healthcare.

In 2019, the tribes paid $232 million in Medicaid expenditures, which saved Oklahoma $86 million by requiring no matching funds.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the Indian tribes in this state are the best friend the state of Oklahoma has ever had,” said Chuck Hoskin, Jr., Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.

The researcher behind this study analyzed data from 16 tribal nations based in Oklahoma.