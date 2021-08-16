Oklahoma trooper recovering after patrol car hit in construction zone

OHP trooper crash

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after his vehicle was hit while in a construction zone.

Early Monday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Trooper Eric Foster was parked with his lights on at a construction zone along I-40, near I-44.

Officials say his patrol car was hit from behind and totaled.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested on multiple complaints, including operating a vehicle involved in a personal injury collision while driving under the influence.

Foster suffered minor injuries and is recovering.

