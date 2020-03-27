Oklahoma trooper recovering at home after suffering eye injury

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper who was injured while assisting deputies in Ottawa County has undergone surgery.

Authorities say the incident began on Tuesday night when a woman and her family went to visit her ex-boyfriend’s home in Fairland. Investigators say 48-year-old Edwin Ball was threatening to hurt himself.

When they arrived at the home, the woman’s son, 25-year-old Brendan Van Zwell, was shot and killed. Her brother was also shot before Ball barricaded himself inside his home.

Officials with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office asked the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for assistance.

As troopers and deputies were setting up a perimeter around Ball’s home, they say he opened fire on them.

Authorities with the OHP say a trooper was hit in the eye by a pellet and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On Friday, officials with the OHP said Trooper Jeff Laue underwent successful surgery and is recovering at home.

Doctors are hopeful that his vision will not be affected long-term.

“He wants everyone to know he appreciates the thoughts and prayers,” a post by the OHP read.