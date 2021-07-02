Oklahoma trooper rescues dog hiding from rain under trucker’s trailer

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A dog who was scared of the rain was rescued by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.

On Thursday, a truck driver spotted a Husky dog that was walking along the Turner Turnpike.

Officials say the dog had been walking for about six miles when the truck driver pulled over to pick it up. Before he could get a hold of him, the dog crawled under his trailer to avoid the rain.

The pup wouldn’t let the truck driver pull him out, and that’s when OHP Trooper Matthew Krupczyk arrived on the scene.

Trooper Krupczyk crawled under the trailer to pet the dog for several minutes before coaxing him out to his patrol car.

Now, officials are working to find the dog’s owner.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report