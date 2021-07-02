Oklahoma trooper rescues dog hiding from rain under trucker’s trailer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A dog who was scared of the rain was rescued by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.

On Thursday, a truck driver spotted a Husky dog that was walking along the Turner Turnpike.

Officials say the dog had been walking for about six miles when the truck driver pulled over to pick it up. Before he could get a hold of him, the dog crawled under his trailer to avoid the rain.

The pup wouldn’t let the truck driver pull him out, and that’s when OHP Trooper Matthew Krupczyk arrived on the scene.

Trooper Krupczyk crawled under the trailer to pet the dog for several minutes before coaxing him out to his patrol car.

Now, officials are working to find the dog’s owner.