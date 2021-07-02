Oklahoma trooper, self-proclaimed dog whisperer saves pup hiding from the rain

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and self-proclaimed dog whisperer saved a scared, cold dog off the Turner Turnpike.

Trooper Matthew Krupczyk says whenever a dog needs help, he’s the first to call.

“Dispatch is always trying give me the dog calls. Dogs will just come right up to me,” he said.

So when dispatch received this call, he was the perfect trooper for the job.

“Got a call about a dog on the side of the highway,” said Krupczyk.

He says a trucker saw the dog and pulled over. When he pulled over, it immediately crawled under his truck’s trailer to hide from the rain.

“He said he tried getting the dog out, but he said the dog would cry every time he got near him,” said Krupczyk.

This husky was in a dangerous situation.

But this trooper wouldn’t leave the dog.

“I just kind of crawled under there and started petting the dog for about five to 10 minutes and playing with him a little bit, getting him to roll on his back,” he said.

The husky must have known Krupczyk was safe because eventually, he came out.

“Followed me right to my car. I opened the door and he hopped in,” he said.

Finally, the skinny, cold, flea and tick infested pup was safe and sound in the shotgun seat of Krupczyk’s car.

“He just curled up in a little ball and fell asleep and then occasionally put his head over. If I was on my computer, he tried moving my hand to get me to pet him. I just petted him and talked to him the whole way to Oklahoma City,” said Krupczyk.

The husky was saved by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.

This is all in a day’s work for Krupczyk.

He says Friday morning, he saved two other dogs along a different highway. Not five minutes after we left the interview, he got another call about three more hunting dogs who needed help.

“I usually like going to all the dog calls because I like dogs. I usually find them a place to go.”

As for the husky, he’s now found a new home with a dispatcher and was checked out by a vet.