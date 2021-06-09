Oklahoma troopers save driver’s life after spotting car in lake

WARNER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma troopers were in the right place at the right time to save a man’s life in Muskogee County.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say several troopers were headed to the Cadet Lawman camp in Warner when they stumbled upon an unexpected sight.

The troopers were headed to Lake John Wells when they spotted a vehicle upside down in the water.

Trooper Trey Mathews, Shyanne Gatrost, and Trooper Brian Conaghan pulled the driver from the vehicle and began treating him.

US Staff Sgt. Coulter Sheets arrived a short time later and stabilized the driver’s neck as troopers worked to keep him awake and calm.

