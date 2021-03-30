Oklahoma troopers track down Texas kidnapping suspect, victim

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers say one person is in custody following a kidnapping of a 4-year-old child in Texas.

Officials say it all started when the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force put out an alert on a vehicle that was involved in a non-custodial parental abduction out of Texas.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol spotted the vehicle at the OnCue near I-35 and 15th St. in Edmond.

Investigators say the child was found unharmed.

The suspect, who was a registered sex offender, was also wanted out of South Dakota. Officials say the suspect will likely face federal charges due to the abduction.