ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma truck driver is being honored for his actions that saved a motorcyclist following a crash.

Around 5:30 a.m. on June 17, officials say Jason Barber was driving south on I-35 near Ardmore. Just 100 yards in front of him, he witnessed a motorcyclist collide with a deer.

“The deer ran right into him- sparks just stared flying everywhere,” Barber said. “He went one way and the deer went the other way.”

Barber said the motorcyclist slid about 30 feet and came to rest inside the left lane of traffic.

Barber immediately pulled over to help.

“I got him pulled out of the roadway because if I hadn’t, the other traffic traveling south would’ve ran him over,” he said. “He had a broken leg, broken wrist and some other injuries.”

Barber called for help and waited for help to arrive.

“I just happened to be in the right place at the wrong time, the wrong place at the right time,” he said. “There’s a reason I was there.”

Now, the Truckload Carriers Association has named Barber a ‘Highway Angel’ for his actions.