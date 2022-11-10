OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Unofficial numbers are coming out for the State Election Board concerning Tuesday’s turnout for the midterm elections.

Oklahoma’s turnout was lower this year than it was back in 2018 with only 50% of registered voters casting a ballot.

Preliminary results are also revealing that more than 480,000 voters marked straight party, which accounts ballots, a straight party vote automatically to says the party’s entire slate of candidates with just a single ballot mark.

Nearly 70% of were for Republicans and 29% for Democrats.

Oklahoma is only one of 6 states that allows straight ticket voting.