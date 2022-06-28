OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority met Tuesday and approved another project in the ongoing effort to convert Oklahoma turnpikes to cashless tolling.

The state has been converting turnpike toll collections to PlatePay, which uses cameras to photograph a vehicle’s license plate. OTA then mails an invoice to the registered vehicle owner.

OTA’s board approved a $17 million contract that includes an agreement for PlatePay conversion, bridge rehabilitation and interchange construction along I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike between Chickasha and Newcastle, according to an OTA news release.

“This project will update roadways, signs and striping for PlatePay, as well as reconstruct the interchange at US-277/SH-5 near Walters, on the southern end of the H.E. Bailey turnpike,” the news release states.

DUIT Construction Co., of Edmond received the contract.

OTA also approved additional design work for a future PlatePay transition on SH-375/Indian Nation Turnpike in Southeastern Oklahoma. The contract was modified to include $93,760 to complete designs at SH-3 near Antlers and ramp improvements at US-270 near McAlester, according to OTA.

“The conversion to PlatePay on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike was accelerated after the crash at the Newcastle toll plaza on June 4,” Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz said. “It certainly added an exclamation point to the need to convert fully to cashless tolling quickly.”

OTA wants all Oklahoma turnpikes converted to PlatePay by the end of 2024.