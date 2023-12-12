OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is setting its sights on an estimated $98 million reconstruction and widening project for I-44/Turner Turnpike between Bristow and SH-66 near Heyburn.

According to OTA, this continues the widening of the Turner Turnpike to six lanes, picking up where the previous Driving Forward project ended. The project is set to also feature a new interchange to be built at SH-66 to improve access to the turnpike, to SH-66 and to nearby communities.

On Tuesday, OTA unanimously approved the plan.

This will be the first construction project awarded as part of the ACCESS Oklahoma long-range plan.