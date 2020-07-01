Your Local Election HQ
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: Construction projects could impact July 4th holiday travel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Construction projects along Oklahoma turnpikes could impact the July 4th weekend, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says.

Drivers should be aware of the following construction projects:

  • H.E. Bailey Turnpike dowel bar retrofit project between mm 101.6-78 between Newcastle and Chickasha has Pavement Rehabilitation to strengthen and create a smoother ride. Various lane closures and reduced speed in both eastbound and westbound lanes.
  • Cimarron Turnpike dowel bar retrofit project between mm 21.8-52 near Morrison to Hallet has pavement Rehabilitation to strengthen and smoother ride. Various lane closures and reduced speed in both eastbound and westbound lanes
  • Cimarron Turnpike bridge rehabilitation project between mm 58 near SH-48. Motorists can expect head-to-head traffic through work zone with reduced speed.
  • Cimarron Turnpike has a positive barrier installation project between mm 37-41 near SH-18 for installation of cable barrier in center median to enhance safety. Motorists can expect various lane closures with reduced Speeds
  • Indian Nation Turnpike has a bridge rehabilitation project at mm 69, mm 63.5 and mm73.1. Bridge Rehabilitation project is to repair deck and beams. Motorists can expect traffic head-to-head with various lane closures and reduced speeds in all 3 locations.
  • Indian Nation Turnpike has a positive barrier installation project from mm 34-52 between Antlers and McAlester for installation of cable barrier in center median to enhance safety. Motorists can expect various lane closures with reduced Speeds
  • Indian Nation Turnpike has a pavement rehabilitation project from mm 70-88 north of McAlester for dowel bar retrofit construction to strengthen concrete and smoother ride for travelers. Motorists can expect various lane closures with reduced Speeds.
  • Indian Nation Turnpike has a bridge rehabilitation project at mm 19.6 north of Antlers to repair deck and beams. Drivers can expect various lane closures with reduced Speeds.
  • Will Rogers Turnpike (I-44) has a pavement rehabilitation project from mm 270-275 between Claremore and Vinita for asphalt pavement rehabilitation. Motorists can expect various lane closures with reduced Speeds/night work only.
  • Turner Turnpike (I-44) from mm 137-146 between Oklahoma City and Luther has an asphalt pavement rehabilitation project. Motorists can expect various lane closures with reduced Speeds/night work only.
  • John Kilpatrick Turnpike/SH-152/Airport Rd. has ramps at Council Rd. shifted for turnpike project. SH152/Airport Rd. is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Council Rd. and S.W. 59th St. and the westbound SH-152 off-ramp to Council Rd. has shifted to the east.

