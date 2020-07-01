Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: Construction projects could impact July 4th holiday travel

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - The Edmond Fire Department is reminding residents that possessing or using fireworks without a permit inside the Edmond city limits is prohibited.

With most public fireworks displays canceled due to COVID-19 (including in Edmond), it is anticipated that reports of illegal fireworks use will increase this holiday weekend. At this time, one display in a private, gated neighborhood has been permitted for July 4th.