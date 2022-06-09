OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has scheduled a special board meeting for 3 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at the R.A. Ward Transportation Building in Oklahoma City.

“The meeting will address the board passing a motion at its May meeting directing quick action to address issues within pending ACCESS Oklahoma litigation to bring certainty and clarity to all parties,” said OTA.

Items to be addressed include:

Resolution authorizing the termination of a $200 million line of credit, which the Council of Bond Oversight authorized with conditions regarding pending litigation at its May 2022 meeting.

Resolution authorizing issuance of revenue bonds for purpose of financing ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike projects.

Resolution authorizing an application with the Council of Bond Oversight for financing ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike projects.

Resolution directing an application to the Oklahoma Supreme Court for validation of bonds to be issued for purpose of financing ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike projects at issue in pending litigation.

Proposed design routes for new ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike alignments to send to the Oklahoma Transportation Commission for approval.

The board will also vote on a resolution for PlatePay toll rates on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike. If approved, OTA will expedite its conversion to cashless tolling for a segment of that turnpike, which will greatly improve safety at toll plazas.

Related Stories:

*Oklahoma residents unsatisfied with answers about proposed turnpikes

* Cleveland County Commissioners vote against turnpike expansion

*Norman City Council unanimously supports resolution opposing turnpike extension plan

*Oklahoma residents unsatisfied with answers about proposed turnpikes

The OTA board is still scheduled to meet Tuesday, June 28.

The full agenda may be viewed online. The public may watch the board meeting video livestream. The meeting will be recorded, captioned and available to the public online later.