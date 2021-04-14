Oklahoma twins reach over 1 million followers; sign with agent after viral TikTok video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The 4-year-old Edmond twins who stole the hearts of many Oklahomans last October are now viral sensations.

“I love that one!” giggled 4-year-olds Haven and Koti.

You might recognize the twins; they’d be hard to forget.

The twins dressed up like President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump for Halloween.

Dressed as former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden

The video was viewed by millions.

Ever since our story aired, mom Adrea Garza says their lives have been a whirlwind.

Their account once had a few thousand followers, now they’ve reached over 1 million.

“It’s really just about spreading joy, creating smiles, and just bringing some happiness to people’s lives,” said Garza.

Koti and Haven

While the president pictures may have caught the attention of many, there’s now another fan favorite making the rounds.

A video of the girls trying vegetables has close to 5 million views.

“I don’t like carrots,” said Koti. “But carrots are healthy!” said Haven.

They’ve done interviews with multiple national news outlets, and even signed with an agent in New York.

“We really are just connecting with everyone from moms, to grandmothers, to kids,” said Garza.

Haven and Koti

Garza says now they get recognized just running errands in Edmond.

Even little Haven, who used to be shy, is coming out of her shell.

“Now all of a sudden, she’s just blossomed into the biggest personality I’ve ever seen,” said Garza.

Garza says even though it’s been a rough year for so many, this one social media outlet has brought some light to their lives.

“As long as the girls keep enjoying this, that’s what it’s all about,” said Garza.

If you would like to follow their journey on TikTok.