Oklahoma U.S. representatives confirm safety as protesters breach the Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – Oklahoma U.S. House Representatives are confirming their safety to KFOR as protesters continue to breach the Capitol during the electoral college confirmation vote.
Congress began the joint session at 1 p.m. ET to count and confirm the Electoral College vote won by Biden, while thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied near the White House.
Trump’s Republican allies in the House and Senate had planned to object to the election results, which the president continues to challenge. The effort will likely fail and be defeated by bipartisan majorities in Congress who are prepared to accept the election results.
The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.
An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.
Both chambers abruptly went into recess.
Officials with Markwayne Mullin’s office and Kevin Hern’s office say both representatives are safe. Mullin can be seen at the barricade of the House Chamber as representatives draw their weapons.
Oklahoma Congressional Delegation members took to social media to comment on the volatile situation at the Capitol:
KFOR has reached out to the entire Oklahoma Delegation for further comment about their safety and what is transpiring at the Capitol. This story will be updated as we receive confirmation.