Oklahoma U.S. representatives confirm safety as protesters breach the Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – Oklahoma U.S. House Representatives are confirming their safety to KFOR as protesters continue to breach the Capitol during the electoral college confirmation vote.

Congress began the joint session at 1 p.m. ET to count and confirm the Electoral College vote won by Biden, while thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied near the White House.

Trump’s Republican allies in the House and Senate had planned to object to the election results, which the president continues to challenge. The effort will likely fail and be defeated by bipartisan majorities in Congress who are prepared to accept the election results.

The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

Officials with Markwayne Mullin’s office and Kevin Hern’s office say both representatives are safe. Mullin can be seen at the barricade of the House Chamber as representatives draw their weapons.

Oklahoma Congressional Delegation members took to social media to comment on the volatile situation at the Capitol:

My staff and I are safe and grateful to all law enforcement for risking their safety to protect us. This violence and disrespect for our Constitution and our republic is unacceptable and must stop now. — Sen. Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) January 6, 2021

Peaceful demonstration is an American value – violent destruction is not. Attacking police and destroying the Capitol is never a pursuit of truth and freedom. Never — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 6, 2021

I support peaceful protest ONLY, the violence must stop. Thank you to our Capitol Police. — Kevin Hern (@repkevinhern) January 6, 2021

My staff and I are safe inside the Capitol Complex. I thank the Capitol Police who are risking their safety to protect my colleagues and our staff.



I unequivocally condemn the violence and riots seen today in and around the Capitol, and I pray for the restoration of peace. — Frank Lucas (@RepFrankLucas) January 6, 2021

KFOR has reached out to the entire Oklahoma Delegation for further comment about their safety and what is transpiring at the Capitol. This story will be updated as we receive confirmation.