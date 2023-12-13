WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Wednesday authorized the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, with every Oklahoma Representative voting to formally begin the process.

The 221-212 party-line vote put the entire House Republican conference on record in support of an impeachment process that can lead to the ultimate penalty for a president: punishment for what the Constitution describes as “high crimes and misdemeanors,” which can lead to removal from office if convicted in a Senate trial.

All of Oklahoma’s Representatives voted for the inquiry.

“The impeachment process is based on three pillars: Facts, truth, and accountability. While previous impeachment attempts have lacked these traits, House Republicans are committed to ensuring this process embraces all three,” said Rep. Frank Lucas, OK-03. “Furthermore, my vote today reaffirms the ongoing impeachment inquiry by House Republicans and reflects my belief that the people should have all the facts. Going forward, we are committed to the regular order of the House so that we may uncover the truth and deliver accountability.”

“The vote taken by the House today formalizes the inquiry process and is not a vote on whether to impeach the president,” said Rep. Tom Cole, OK-04. “This will provide the House with the strongest legal standing to pursue needed information and enforce subpoenas as the existing impeachment inquiry is continued.”

“I am already in favor of impeaching Biden for violating Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution that guarantees every state protection from invasion, which he has failed to do with our open Southern border,” said Rep. Josh Brecheen, OK-02. “Voting to open the impeachment inquiry is an important step to legally formalize the process and prevent the Biden Administration from continuing to stonewall our efforts to expose his unlawfulness and corruption.”

Rep. Stephanie Bice, OK-05, released a statement:

Impeachment is not a step to take lightly. However, let me be clear – I remain committed to accountability and transparency. The House has a solemn duty to provide oversight for the American people and to follow the facts wherever they lead. This is why I voted to support the impeachment inquiry into President Biden and his business dealings with his family. Thus far, Republicans on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee have uncovered tens of millions of dollars from foreign adversaries that were funneled to the Biden family, including direct payments from Hunter Biden to his father, Joe. The American people have a right to know whether the President is compromised and whether or not he abused his power along the way. Rep. Stephanie Bice, OK-05

Rep. Kevin Hern, OK-01, has not yet released a statement.

The decision to hold a vote came as House Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team faced growing pressure to show progress in what has become a nearly yearlong probe centered around the business dealings of Biden’s family members. While their investigation has raised ethical questions, no evidence has emerged that Biden acted corruptly or accepted bribes in his current role or previous office as vice president.

Ahead of the vote, Johnson called it “the next necessary step” and acknowledged there are “a lot of people who are frustrated this hasn’t moved faster.“

In a recent statement, the White House called the whole process a “baseless fishing expedition” that Republicans are pushing ahead with “despite the fact that members of their own party have admitted there is no evidence to support impeaching President Biden.”

House Democrats rose in opposition to the inquiry resolution Wednesday.

“This whole thing is an extreme political stunt. It has no credibility, no legitimacy, and no integrity. It is a sideshow,” Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said during a floor debate.

Some House Republicans, particularly those hailing from politically divided districts, had been hesitant in recent weeks to take any vote on Biden’s impeachment, fearing a significant political cost. But GOP leaders have made the case in recent weeks that the resolution is only a step in the process, not a decision to impeach Biden. That message seems to have won over skeptics.

“As we have said numerous times before, voting in favor of an impeachment inquiry does not equal impeachment,” Rep. Tom Emmer, a member of the GOP leadership team, said at a news conference Tuesday.

Emmer said Republicans “will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead, and if they uncover evidence of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors, then and only then will the next steps towards impeachment proceedings be considered.”

Most of the Republicans reluctant to back the impeachment push have also been swayed by leadership’s recent argument that authorizing the inquiry will give them better legal standing as the White House has questioned the legal and constitutional basis for their requests for information.

A letter last month from a top White House attorney to Republican committee leaders portrayed the GOP investigation as overzealous and illegitimate because the chamber had not yet authorized a formal impeachment inquiry by a vote of the full House. Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, also wrote that when Trump faced the prospect of impeachment by a Democratic-led House in 2019, Johnson had said at the time that any inquiry without a House vote would be a “sham.”

Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said this week that while there was no evidence to impeach the president, “that’s also not what the vote this week would be about.”

“We have had enough political impeachments in this country,” he said. “I don’t like the stonewalling the administration has done, but listen, if we don’t have the receipts, that should constrain what the House does long-term.”

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who has long been opposed to moving forward with impeachment, said that the White House questioning the legitimacy of the inquiry without a formal vote helped gain his support. “I can defend an inquiry right now,” he told reporters this week. “Let’s see what they find out.”

House Democrats remained unified in their opposition to the impeachment process, saying it is a farce used by the GOP to take attention away from Trump and his legal woes.

“You don’t initiate an impeachment process unless there’s real evidence of impeachable offenses,” said Rep. Jerry Nadler, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, who oversaw the two impeachments into Trump. “There is none here. None.”

Democrats and the White House have repeatedly defended the president and his administration’s cooperation with the investigation thus far, saying it has already made a massive trove of documents available.

Congressional investigators have obtained nearly 40,000 pages of subpoenaed bank records and dozens of hours of testimony from key witnesses, including several high-ranking Justice Department officials currently tasked with investigating the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

While Republicans say their inquiry is ultimately focused on the president himself, they have taken particular interest in Hunter Biden and his overseas business dealings, from which they accuse the president of personally benefiting. Republicans have also focused a large part of their investigation on whistleblower allegations of interference in the long-running Justice Department investigation into the younger Biden’s taxes and his gun use.