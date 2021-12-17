Oklahoma unemployment rate at record low, third lowest in U.S.

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma reached a new record low in unemployment.

The state’s unemployment rate for November 2021 fell to 2.5 percent, the third lowest state unemployment rate in the nation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Oklahoma’s November unemployment rate is an improvement from the 2.7 percent unemployment rate in October, which had been the lowest rate since the bureau began using their current method of measuring unemployment in 1976, according to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office.

“It is encouraging to see our unemployment rate continue to decline and show that Oklahoma’s economy remains one of the strongest in the nation,” Stitt said. “While we celebrate record low unemployment, we must also remain focused on expanding and training Oklahoma’s workforce to make sure businesses can hire and retain the employees they need to keep our economy thriving.”

The number of unemployed Oklahomans fell to 46,268 in November, which made it the first month below 50,000 in over 20 years and the lowest unemployment number since March 1980.

“To see any decrease in unemployment when Oklahoma has already fallen below rates prior to the pandemic, shows the prioritization of workforce growth by the Stitt administration and OESC,” said Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “Additionally, we are seeing growth in hourly wages in the private sector that eclipse the prior wages from the last 12 months.”

The only states with unemployment rates lower than Oklahoma’s are Nebraska with 1.8 percent and Utah with 2.1 percent, according to the bureau.