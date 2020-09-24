Oklahoma universities continue to fight COVID-19 on campus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – University officials at campuses across the state say they are dealing with hundreds of cases of COVID-19.

Officials at the University of Oklahoma say there are 386 students and staff members who are being quarantined.

Right now, 107 students or staff members are in isolation due to testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Authorities say 175 are being quarantined due to exposure to the virus, while 55 are being quarantined due to exposure in their household. Also, 49 others are being quarantined due to possible COVID-19 symptoms.

At Oklahoma State University, the Cowboys are dealing with 294 active cases of COVID-19. Right now, there are 20 students who are being quarantined in university-sponsored quarantine locations.

The University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond is reporting 66 new COVID-19 cases linked to campus. Since June 1, UCO has reported 208 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus.

