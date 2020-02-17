Oklahoma university prepares for opening of new shooting sports facility

GOODWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – After breaking ground over a year ago, crews say a state-of-the-art shooting sports complex at an Oklahoma university is preparing for its grand opening.

Officials with Oklahoma Panhandle State University say the grand opening of the new shooting sports facility will be held on May 4.

The centerpiece building at the complex will be named the John D. Groendyke Wildlife Conservation Center, honoring the longtime member of the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission who made a generous donation to the building fund.

Groendyke said the shooting complex “will do great things for Oklahoma Panhandle State University, and it will do a lot of great things to support the hunting, fishing, archery shooting and all of the outdoor sports that the Wildlife Department, and a lot of the youth that are out here today, support.”

“This range is going to teach people that this part of our heritage … is something to be proud of, and it can make us all better if we use it right,” said OPSU President Tim Faltyn.

The facility will host a soft opening on Feb. 22, beginning at 11 a.m.

Events range from a .22 rifle competition with No Man’s Land Gun Club, pistol range training with local law enforcement, 3-D archery with OPSU’s archery club, and trap with OPSU’s shooting sports club.

The university recently added shooting sports teams to its athletic lineup. In addition to sports teams, the Wildlife Department will be able to use the complex for educating the public about safe firearms use, responsible hunting practices and more.