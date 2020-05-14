Oklahoma US representative, senator speak out against HEROES Act

(CNN) — Although House Democrats announced a sweeping new COVID-19 stimulus bill on Tuesday with a price tag expected to be more than $3 trillion, several lawmakers from Oklahoma are speaking out against the measure.

The legislation, which provides funding for state and local governments, coronavirus testing, and a new round of direct payments to Americans, sets up an immediate clash with the Senate, where Republican leaders have said another round of emergency funding is not yet needed.

Sen. John Barrasso, a member of Republican leadership in the chamber, warned that the new bill is dead on arrival. “That will not pass. It’s not going to be supported,” he said of the new legislation.

The package is expected to cost more than $3 trillion, dwarfing the stimulus measure enacted in March, which was more than $2 trillion and at the time amounted to the largest emergency aid package in American history.

The bill, which Democrats are calling the Heroes Act, would provide nearly $1 trillion for state and local governments, a $200 billion fund for essential worker hazard pay, an additional $75 billion for COVID-19 testing, tracing and isolation efforts, and a new round of direct payments to Americans of up to $6,000 per household, according to a fact sheet released by the House Appropriations Committee.

But some Senate Republicans call the package a Democratic wish-list that has no chance of passing the Senate.

“It’s got so much unrelated to the Coronavirus, it’s dead on arrival here,” Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-South Carolina, said.

It’s a sentiment that is felt by U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, from Oklahoma.

“In fact, I just got this, the breakdown that we have on what she’s doing, and talking about another $3 trillion. See, we’ve already, it’s already past the $3 trillion mark already. This is another $3 trillion, 1,800 pages, and it has things like preventing the deportation of illegal immigrants which has nothing to do with the issue. It eases work requirements on food stamps, well that has nothing to do with it. So her list is a long list. She has abortion in it, she does away with the Hyde Amendment and these things. So, that’s not gonna go anywhere. Yeah, it could go on Friday. The Democrats control the House and they could pass it, but it’s not gonna go anywhere. We all know that. They know that too but it does cater to their fan club and that’s what it’s gonna be,” Inhofe told KFOR.

U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, a Democrat from Oklahoma, has also announced her opposition to the bill.

“Messaging bills without bipartisan support are a disservice to the American people, especially during a time of crisis. This is not the time for partisan gamesmanship, this is the time to find common ground and deliver help where it is needed most. In response to COVID-19, our relief efforts must be targeted, timely, and transparent. The HEROES Act does not meet those standards. To deliver timely relief, we must put aside proposals that lack bipartisan public support and work to negotiate a legislative package that can pass both houses of Congress and earn the support of the White House. Transparency requires time for public debate and discussion. We must work with our Republican colleagues and leadership in the Senate to negotiate a targeted relief bill that is aimed squarely at the health and economic challenges we face.” “I know we can find common ground to address the health and economic crisis facing our country. We achieved strong bipartisan support in the last three relief bills and the HEROES Act contains many bipartisan provisions that I fought for. I worked with colleagues across the aisle to secure help for small businesses, critical funding for state and local governments, support for Tribal communities, and lower insurance costs. But unfortunately, the HEROES Act contains many measures unrelated to direct COVID-19 relief as well as political pet projects. I urge congressional leadership to put aside any desire to use this as a political opportunity and instead focus on getting results in a bipartisan and bicameral way. The American people need our help and we must deliver in a way that is responsive to the needs of our communities and is a responsible use of taxpayer dollars.” Horn said in a statement.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, notified members on Tuesday afternoon that the House is expected to meet Friday morning to vote on the legislation.