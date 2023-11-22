OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma veterinarian wants dog owners to be aware of a potentially deadly respiratory illness targeting dogs during Thanksgiving holiday travel.

The illness has not been detected in Oklahoma yet.

“We don’t know how to treat it, we don’t exactly know what it is, and it can be fatal in some cases especially younger pets or older pets,” said Dr. Andrea Stevens, of Portland Veterinary Clinic.

If you are staying in Oklahoma, Dr. Stevens said it’s best to avoid dog parks while the illness spreads.

It’s Thanksgiving. Pet owners are boarding their canine companion or taking them along for holiday travel.

While we celebrate, a mysterious illness is spreading in dogs.

“It’s kind of nerve-racking because we don’t know if it’s bacterial we don’t know if it’s viral yet,” said Dr. Stevens.

The doctor said the illness hasn’t hit Oklahoma yet, but it’s in other states.

Dogs are coming into clinics experiencing sneezing, coughing, runny eyes and noses, along with feeling lethargic.

If you’re dog is experiencing any of those symptoms, Dr. Stevens said to take them to their vet immediately.

“It looks like they’re getting a secondary bacterial pneumonia that’s not responsive to antibiotics, that’s the most concerning part,” Dr. Stevens.

Dr. Stevens said researchers are having trouble recreating the bacterium, stopping them from finding out more. Testing isn’t helping either.

“Nothing’s coming back positive,” said Dr. Stevens.

If your dog is staying behind this holiday season, or going along for the ride, make sure they’re up to date on their Kennel Cough and Influenza vaccinations.

“Anytime we’re exposing our pets to new environments, or where other pets may be, or traveling, their immune system is going to drop down,” said Dr. Stevens.