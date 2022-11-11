OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Air Force veteran was recently honored for his service to the country by INTEGRIS Health Hospice.

Staff Sgt. Bobby J. Hester, a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps and U.S. Air Force, was recently honored with a pinning ceremony at his home.

“Too often, previous generations of servicemen and women were never told how grateful we are as citizens and as a country for their sacrifices,” shares Amanda Blankenship, hospice volunteer coordinator. “We want this veteran and his loved ones to know how thankful we are for his service.”

Hester fought in the South Pacific with the 312th Army Air Corps Bomb Group during World War II. He later aided the Air Force during the Korean War while stateside.

For his combat military service, he received the Philippine Liberation Ribbon and the Bronze Star.

During the pinning ceremony, Hester received a Veterans Honor Pin, a certificate of recognition, and an embroidered star.