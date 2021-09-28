Oklahoma veterans have many options for getting flu shot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City VA Medical Center officials say veterans have numerous options for getting their annual flu shot, which is strongly encouraged in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flu shot protects recipients and those around them from getting sick and having complications from the flu.

VA officials say it’s especially important to prevent the flu from spreading amid COVID.

“As we continue to fight the flu and COVID-19 together, the safety of our Veterans continues to be our top priority,” said Wade Vlosich, Medical Center Director. “Vaccination is the surest way to protect against getting the flu. We strongly encourage all our Veterans to get their flu shot this year to protect themselves and help keep the flu from spreading to others.”

VA officials say veterans enrolled in the VA health care system have the following options for getting a flu shot:

1. Veterans can get a flu shot from their provider during any scheduled appointment.

2. Veterans without an appointment can get a flu shot at our drive thru clinic. This will allow Veterans to avoid crowded waiting rooms, and get their shots in the comfort of their own cars. Dates and times are listed below:

OKC VA Medical Center

SE Parking Garage Entrance (NE 13th Street and Kelley Ave)

October 04 – October 29, 2021

Monday – Friday, 08:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Closed federal holidays

3. Flu vaccines are now available at no cost to eligible Veterans at more than 70,000 in-network community providers nationwide. For more information about how to receive your flu shot in the community, visit https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp