SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Families of veterans are set to honor a one-of-a-kind monument combination on Nov. 11 in downtown Shawnee.

This event will center around the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial Wall combined with the Gold Star Families Monument, recognizing 7,568 names on the Wall of Oklahoma veterans killed in action defending our freedom.

Keith DiPatri, Vice Commander of the Shawnee American Legion Post 16, says he believes the downtown Shawnee monument is one like no other.

The unveiling and dedication of the monument is set to take place at 11 a.m., honoring all veterans’ families on the wall.

The event will be held at Oklahoma Veterans Memorial Park, located at 400 N. Broadway in Shawnee.