Oklahoma veterans organization awarded grant to train, place service dogs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local veterans organization has been awarded a portion of a $10 million federal grant to help Oklahoma veterans.

Officials say Honoring America’s Warriors has been awarded funds to provide placement and training of service dogs for disabled veterans.

“The purpose of the grant is to provide veterans who need mobility and or psychiatric service dogs at no cost,” said Scotty Deatherage, founder and executive director of Oklahoma-based Honoring America’s Warriors. “It ensures that the highest quality service dogs are being placed with disabled veterans who need them.”

The Wounded Warrior Service Dog Grant is funded by congressional appropriations to the Department of Defense.

“It is heartbreaking that 20 veterans take their own lives each day,” said retired USAF Major General and HAW board president Rita Aragon. “We must do more to help those with physical, mental and other service-connected forms of trauma.”

Honoring America’s Warriors service dog program began in 2015 and this is their second federal award in the past two years.

Disabled veterans and service members can apply for the program online.