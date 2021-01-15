Oklahoma veterinarians in need of canine, feline blood donors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s not something that you might think about, but veterinarians in Oklahoma City say they are in need of canine and feline blood donors.

Just like humans, our four-legged friends often need a blood transfusion in an emergency.

Officials at Neel Veterinary Hospital say that they normally use a combination of qualified staff pets and blood products ordered from a national blood bank.

During the pandemic, the national blood banks have wait times of almost three months.

Now, the hospital is opening up its ‘Blood Donor Program’ to their pets. Dogs and cats who meet certain criteria can be tested for a universal blood type that can be used for blood donations.

If you donate, organizers say qualified blood donors will receive the following:

Free 8lb bag of Royal Canine dog food for each donation

Free tag stating they are a blood donor

Free initial blood testing

Free blood products equal to the amount they donated if the need ever arises.

If you have a healthy dog (50lbs or over) or cat (10lbs or over) that is 1-7 years old and you want to submit information to apply to become a blood donor, please use this form.