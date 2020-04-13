Oklahoma virologist discusses coronavirus and its spread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more than a million people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in a matter of months, some people are wondering why this virus is spreading so quickly.

“Respiratory viruses tend to be more contagious because we’re often talking, and breathing, and often coughing and sneezing, and we put those out into the air and onto surfaces and they’re more readily available for others we’re around to pick them up,” James Papin, Ph.D,. virologist at OU Health Sciences Center.

He also said he hopes we will be more prepared when a pandemic happens in the future saying it’s not a matter of if, but when.