Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition hosting virtual art auction

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are working from home, you’ve probably noticed a few things that you would like to change.

The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition says you can redecorate a room in your home by adding a piece of artwork made by a local artist.

The coalition is hosting the 12×12 Art Fundraiser, which features diverse art by 175 Oklahoma artists.

Each artist creates a unique piece that is twelve-by-twelve inches, and the artwork will be sold during a virtual auction on Friday, Sept. 25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“This year, we are all partying from home. Our new digital platform will actually help us put more focus on the most important part of the event—the artists,” says OVAC’s Executive Director, Krystle Brewer. “The funds go to support our critical grants and awards for artists as well as support our other statewide programs. Our Grants for Artists program is essential for Oklahoma artists to elevate their practice, receive new educational opportunities, and take that next step forward in their careers.”

To participate in the auction, visit the 12×12 website.

