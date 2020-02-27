Oklahoma voters can head to polls for early voting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In less than a week, residents across the state will head to the polls for Super Tuesday.

If you want to beat the rush, early voting is already underway. Early voters can head to their county election board on either Thursday, Friday, or Saturday to cast their votes.

Along with the presidential primary election, those who live in Oklahoma City will also see one item on an initiative petition ballot.

Oklahoma City voters can either approve or reject an additional one-eighth cent sales tax for parks.

The proposal would require that the funds are spent only on parks operated by the city, not city-owned parks operated by non-governmental foundations like Scissortail Park or the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Unlike the MAPS tax, this one would be permanent.

Officials say the tax would likely raise about $15 million annually for parks and would take effect July 1. They say if passed, Oklahoma City shoppers would see an increase of 12.5-cents in sales tax on a $100 purchase.

The presidential primary will be on a separate ballot.

On Thursday and Friday, voters can head to their county election board and cast their ballot from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.