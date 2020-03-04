Oklahoma Water Day to highlight state’s water resources

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Water Day will return to the State Capitol to highlight the importance of the state’s water resources.

The event, going into its 15th year, will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12.

Water-focused groups will have the unique opportunity to showcase water resources and provide state legislators and other officials information on conservation and educational programs, according to an Oklahoma Water Resources Board news release.

“No natural resource is as vital to the lives of Oklahomans as clean and accessible water,” said OWRB Executive Director Julie Cunningham. “Water resource management efforts are also critical to supporting Oklahoma’s communities, agriculture, industries, tourism, wildlife and so much more. Oklahoma Water Day is a great opportunity for a wide spectrum of academic institutions, civic organizations, and agencies to demonstrate the many ways their programs and efforts impact our daily lives. From climate and hazard mitigation to outdoor recreation and community infrastructure, Oklahoma water users place a huge value on these issues.”

The event will include the following exhibitors:

Blue River Foundation of Oklahoma

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful

Kiamichi River Legacy Alliance

Oklahoma Climatological Survey/Mesonet

Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality

Oklahoma Department of Mines

Oklahoma Floodplain Managers Association

Oklahoma Municipal League

Oklahoma Rural Water Association

Oklahoma Water Resources Board

Oklahoma Water Survey

Oklahomans For Responsible Water Policy

Save The Illinois River

Squeeze Every Drop – Oklahoma City’s Water Conservation Program

Strategic Alliance Partnership (ORWA/ODEQ/OWRB)

US Bureau of Reclamation

USGS – Oklahoma Water Science Center

Water4