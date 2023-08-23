OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Water Resources Board is hosting a series of in-person and virtual meetings with water industry professionals.

The Plan is set to focus on securing and building water resilience for all Oklahomans for the next 50 years. The purpose of the meetings is to gather region-specific information from stakeholders to inform the team on prioritizing technical and policy needs for all the state’s water use sectors.

State statutes direct the OWRB to forecast long term water needs through decennial updates to the OCWP to provide local planners and lawmakers with data critical for ensuring safe and reliable water.

Planning strategies include traditional and non-traditional approaches to meeting water supply needs, such as expanding reclaimed water use, reservoir storage, and stormwater capture and use. In a related project, for the first time ever, the OWRB has developed a statewide flood plan.

The OWRB is excited to offer all Oklahomans the chance to voice their concerns and ideas in person or via one of two virtual meetings.

Several rounds of meetings will take place in various locations across the state including Ada (Aug. 16th), Claremore (Aug. 17th), Virtual (Aug. 18th), Woodward (Aug. 29th), Oklahoma City (Aug. 30th), and Virtual (Aug. 31st).

The in-person sessions will have two parts: water professional sessions geared toward local officials, water utility suppliers, regulated industry, commercial agricultural producers, economic development entities, and representing organizations will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., and public sessions for the general public will be held from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Links to virtual sessions can be found on the OWRB calendar at www.owrb.ok.gov.