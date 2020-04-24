Oklahoma WIC program still providing services for new, current participants amid COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma WIC program is still providing services for new and current participants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is a nutrition and food assistance program for pregnant women, post-partum women, and infants and children up to age five.

An application is provided online for families to complete, followed by a phone appointment to complete the process.

Food items are loaded to a card and the card can be sent in the mail, or some WIC clinics are offering curbside pickup.

In addition to new applications, all current WIC participants can complete appointments and receive continued food benefits loaded to their existing cards.

To learn more, visit this website.