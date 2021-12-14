Oklahoma wildfire under investigation after burning over 1,400 acres

Coombs fire map

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a massive wildfire that burned over 1,000 acres in southwestern Oklahoma.

The fire, which is known as the Coombs Fire, began on Dec. 10 near S.E. 90th St. and SE Coombs Rd.

The blaze quickly spread northeast.

As a result, Comanche County Emergency Management encouraged evacuations for 1,310 residents within a 4-mile radius of Pumpkin Center.

In all, 134 personnel from more than 30 agencies worked to combat the blaze.

Officials say the flames resulted in a loss of 1,465 acres, five homes, 14 barns, nine vehicles, and an unknown amount of personal property damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

