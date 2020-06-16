Oklahoma wildlife department: What to do if you encounter a bear

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is giving Oklahomans some tips on what to do if you encounter a bear while hiking.

Wildlife officials say black bears can be seen in the dense forest in eastern Oklahoma and sometimes in the Panhandle.

“While black bears are seldom aggressive and attacks are rare, it is important to avoid the bear,” said the department on Facebook.

If you spot a bear before it notices you, stand still and do not approach it. Then, move away quietly in the opposite direction.

If you encounter a bear that’s aware of you, back away slowly and do not run.

Earlier this month, the wildlife department confirmed a black bear sighting in Oklahoma and Lincoln counties.