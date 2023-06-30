OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The fallout from the State of Oklahoma Single Audit Report that uncovered the state misused millions of dollars in federal funds continues, this time with allegations that a program designed to help Oklahomans in need fell short.

According to State Auditor Cindy Byrd, Oklahoma received more than $376 million dollars for the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program to assist households unable to pay rent or utilities during the pandemic.

However, in an upcoming interview on News 4’s Flash Point, State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd said fewer Oklahomans were able to get the help they needed to avoid eviction, because of nearly two million dollars in extra administrative costs.

The money designated to help families through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program was split between two foundations, one in Oklahoma City and one in Tulsa.

According to the audit, the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, in Oklahoma City was grossly mismanaged.

The audit shows the foundation charged both a management fee and an administrative fee, essentially double-dipping to the tune of nearly $1.6 millions dollars in excessive fees.

That number could rise, according to State Auditor Byrd.

“For the fiscal year ’22, that amount will rise to $8.6 million and if nothing is changed it will rise to $15 million for fiscal year ’23,” she said.

Auditor Byrd said whatever the error, the state is to blame.

“Ultimately the state of Oklahoma will always be the ones at fault because they’re tasked with monitoring these funds with making sure the contracts are correct ,” she added.

In an email to KFOR, Communities Foundation of Oklahoma defended their role:

“Communities Foundation of Oklahoma was honored to serve the state, the city of Oklahoma City and Cleveland County by contracting to distribute the Emergency Rental Assistance monies to over 82,731 households through payments totaling $334 million. As we undertook this project, we were careful to stay in strict compliance with federal guidelines and Treasury Guidance in executing this program. We maintained regular communication with the federal government on any questions we had regarding administrative fees. To this date, we remain in compliance with the federal requirements.” Teresa Rose, Communities Foundation of Oklahoma

According to Byrd, because of the excessive charges, many Oklahomans who needed help and applied never got it.

“At the end of the day if the federal government comes in, the state of Oklahoma will be held accountable for this,” Byrd said.

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services said it created a grant management office in June of 2021 to travk and review federal grant money.

Auditor Byrd said her office will review the recommended corrective measures closely to make sure they are being followed.