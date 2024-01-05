OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Wine and local tourism may be the perfect pairing, according to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.

Oklahoma Agritourism has launched the Oklahoma Wine Trails passport program. The program will include nine regional wine trails with collectable stamps and prizes.

“Our new passport program is the perfect ‘bite-sized’ adventure to get folks out to our vineyards and wineries,” said ODAFF Viticulture and Enology Coordinator Madi Franklin. “We hope by breaking up our 43 producers into regional trails, exploring our wine regions will be more approachable and easier to complete.”

According to ODAFF, the passports are only available at the vineyard and winery locations.

Oklahomans who are a fan of Oklahoma wines can expect the passport program to make your tasting experience better with nine trails scattered around the state, the passports offer the opportunity to try local Oklahoma wine, meet passionate producers, see some incredible landscapes, and collect fun prizes. The Oklahoma Wine Trails passport program is your guide to a fun filled day or weekend trip in Oklahoma.

“By having nine different passports with only three to six stops each, the opportunity to win fun prizes is very doable,” said Franklin. “Plus, you’ll have more time to spend tasting a wide variety of wines and chatting with our wonderful producers.”

Each wine trail boasts its own clever name, trail logo, and color scheme making each one a unique adventure and experience. The wine trail brochures with information about all 43 stops are available upon request from travelok.com or at a variety of tourist stops

Download the free app or check out our website to see the nine trails and stops:

App Website: https://explorer.oklahomawinetrails.com/

Agritourism Website: https://www.oklahomaagritourism.com/trails/wine-trails/