Oklahoma woman accepts plea deal in traffic stop arrest

CASHION, Okla. (KFOR) – A 66-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to several charges that stemmed from a traffic stop last year.

On July 16, 2019, Debra Hamil was pulled over by a Cashion police officer for defective equipment, a traffic violation that usually results in an $80 fine.

Investigators said Hamil refused to sign the ticket and rolled up her window before driving off. The officer pursued her truck in his vehicle for a few minutes before he pulled her over in a parking lot.

Hamil refused to get out of the truck and was pulled out of the vehicle by the officer. Once on the ground, Hamil refused to comply with his commands and was seen kicking the officer.

After she allegedly kicked the officer, she was tased for refusing to put her hands behind her back.

According to Kingfisher County court documents, Hamil was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, eluding an officer, and operating a vehicle with defective equipment.

Shortly after her arrest, attorney Ed Blau sent KFOR the following statement regarding the case:

“The actions of the Cashion Police Department on July 16 were egregious and unnecessary. The thought that a 65 year old woman, known to the community as the grandmother of two boys lost in the 2012 Piedmont Tornado, needed to be tased and arrested for not signing a ticket offends common notions of decency. The people of Cashion and the State of Oklahoma are no safer because of the actions of Officer Missinne. His unnecessary escalation and use of force served no purpose other than to torment and embarrass Ms. Hamil. We are exploring all legal actions which may be taken to vindicate Ms. Hamil’s civil rights.”

A year after her arrest, it seems the case has been resolved.

According to online court records, Hamil pleaded guilty to resisting an officer, obstruction, eluding, and operating a vehicle with defective equipment. All of those charges are misdemeanors.

As a result, the state agreed to dismiss the assault and battery charge.

Hamil received a four-year deferred sentence and will have to pay a $50 fine on each count.

