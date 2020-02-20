Oklahoma woman accused of burning, biting, and punching 1-month-old baby

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – A Tulsa woman was arrested after she allegedly punched, burned, and bit her one-month-old baby.

On Oct. 7, 2019, a baby was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital with facial bruising and a severe diaper rash, prompting a child abuse report to be filed.

The one-month-old baby reportedly sustained injuries while at home with her mother, Lea Robinson.

KJRH reports court documents say Robinson was interviewed by DHS and police, but her stories kept changing.

Lea Robinson is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Tulsa County Jail.

She allegedly admitted to punching her baby because she was frustrated the child would not stop crying. She also allegedly admitted to giving the baby a bath in water she knew was too hot.

A doctor said the baby had burn marks on her buttocks that were consistent with being in hot water. Bruising on the baby’s face was consistent with a bike mark, according to the doctor.

Robinson was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Monday on a complaint of child abuse by injury.