NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. (KFOR) – The owner of a local company has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers by fraudulently charging their credit cards.

Amanda Baade runs a business called “Go To Girl & Co” and claims to be “Oklahoma’s premiere concierge service.”

The company says it handles everything from house and pet sitting, to event planning and housekeeping.

Investigators say Baade was able to access clients’ credit cards and send thousands of dollars to her own account.

According to the probable cause affidavit, one of the victims went to the Nichols Hills Police Department after noticing several fraudulent transactions on his account.

The report states that multiple transactions totaling more than $43,000 were sent to “Go To Girl & Co.”

The victim told police that he hired Amanda Baade and “Go To Girl & Co.” to watch his home and dogs when he is out of town, but that she wasn’t working for him when the charges hit his account.

The affidavit states that the victim called Baade, who said she would refund those transactions. However, that never happened and she stopped responding to his texts and calls.

When she was confronted by police, Baade said it was a bookkeeping error and claimed that the funds had already been returned.

Investigators say that was not the case.

Months later, another victim called police after he says Baade fraudulently charged his credit card multiple times, adding up to about $6,000.

Amanda Baade has been charged with two counts of exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult.