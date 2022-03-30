EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond woman is suspected of helping an escaped prisoner elude authorities.

Shannon Longman faces multiple charges, including harboring a fugitive and having a gun after a felony conviction.

Longman is suspected of helping Frank Logan evade authorities.

Logan was captured in Altus, Okla., Monday, days after he escaped from a state reformatory in Granite.

Police say they found text messages between Logan and Shannon Longman following Logan’s arrest.

One exchange allegedly involved the two discussing a location where Longman could help Logan with his escape.

Police located Longman in Altus and searched her car. Authorities say a backpack containing men’s clothing and a gun was found.