TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman was arrested in Tulsa after she allegedly damaged a stranger’s car with a baseball bat.

Around 11:45 p.m. on June 18, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a disturbance with a weapon at Naifeh’s Food Mart.

When police arrived at the scene, the victims said they were sitting in their vehicle when a woman walked across the parking lot with a bat.

At that point, the woman allegedly started hitting the windshield with the baseball bat. She then got into an SUV and left.

Credit: Tulsa Police Department

Investigators spotted the SUV and attempted a traffic stop. However, the driver took off and led them on a short chase that ended in the driveway of a home.

Officials arrested Mercedes Wilson on complaints of malicious injury to property and public intoxication.